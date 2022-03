Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri farmers and ranchers deal with stress on a daily basis but when natural disasters strike the mental stresses mount. In this Managing for Profit on Brownfield, Rachel Jones, Manager of Trauma-Informed Care with the Department of Mental health, recaps our series. Jones says rural resiliency is very important in overcoming the mental health effects of natural disasters.

To learn more, visit the Missouri Department of Mental Health website.

