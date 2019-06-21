Audio: Missouri farmer testifies before U.S. House subcommittee about struggles from trade war

A Missouri farmer and American Soybean Association board member has told a U.S. House subcommittee he and other farmers are hurting because of the ongoing trade war with China.

Ronnie Russell says as late as April, farmers were hopeful an end to the feud was at hand.

Russell, who is also an American Soybean Association board member, farms in Ray County.