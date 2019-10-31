The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Plant Board has fined a Missouri farmer $105,000 for violating Arkansas’ dicamba laws and regulations in 2018.

Greg Hay, president of the state Plant Board says the farmer committed four egregious violations of the state’s dicamba rules. “There were two drifting off-target violations,” he says. “And two violations of using Class H product during the prohibited period. Those four violations, cumulative, each, received a $25,000 fine.”

We have comments from Greg Hay, Arkansas Department of Agriculture Plant Board president.

The Board hopes the strict enforcement of the rules will encourage farmers to follow the guidelines more closely. “Misuse or misapplication in using these products won’t be tolerated,” he says. “And those individuals will be found responsible and will be held accountable.”

The Board’s finding’s will be officially sent to the farmer and he will have thirty days from receipt to file an appeal.

