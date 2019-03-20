Audio: Missouri Farm Bureau President says northwest Missouri flooding will especially hurt farmers

Northwest and northeast Missouri farmers are feeling the pain caused by major flooding in the region. In northwest Missouri, Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst thinks most of the farmers impacted by the flood waters were able to get their tractors and combines to higher ground but not their grain.

Hurst says record-breaking flooding expected in the northwest part of the state will cause major infrastructure problems. Hurst tells Missourinet he expects the setbacks to be especially challenging for farmers as most of the northwest Missouri area affected is cropland, not cattle ground.

Hurst also expects to see many collapsed steel grain bins in the area from the flood waters.