Missouri’s teachers are navigating their way through a new school year during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. At this week’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, K-12 Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven recognized teachers for the added stress they are dealing with.

The state has also battled an ongoing shortage of teachers. In the previous school year, Missouri had about 70,000 pre-K through 12 public school teachers instructing roughly 900,000 students.

Photo by Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares