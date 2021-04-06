Audio: Missouri draws billions in federal contracts, 8th in nation, boosting growth

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A new report by the University of Missouri Extension shows Missouri-based firms received $15.1 billion in prime federal contracts in the federal fiscal year 2019. Researcher Mark White led the study.

The NGA construction project in St Louis City is another large contract for Missouri and White says federal money boosts smaller firms too.

And White says there are opportunities and training for businesses starting to compete for federal money.

Almost 3,400 Missouri-based firms performed prime federal contracts in FY 2019. Missouri’s congressional delegation plays a key role in bringing in this money.

Related