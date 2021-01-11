Audio: Missouri doctor talks about vaccine hesitancy among black and brown communities

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Black and brown communities have been hit hard by COVID-19, but polls say many are also hesitant to get a coronavirus vaccination. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, is African American and understands why her community is timid.

Dr. says there has been a bad history of racism within medical and governmental institutions. They have been used as medical experiments, have health care deserts in their communities, and lower quality health care than whites.

She says those who are reluctant should ask questions to help put their minds at ease. Davis, who is African American, says she was, thrilled, and relieved to get her coronavirus vaccination.

