A southern Missouri doctor says some patients are disguising their appearance to get vaccinated in secret.

Dr. Priscilla Frase, of Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, says the patients want to avoid backlash from their family and friends. On CNN, she says if a patient asks for privacy to get vaccinated, the hospital tries to honor the request.

About 41-percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated. The CDC ranks the state’s vaccination rate 13th lowest in the country.

