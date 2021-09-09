Audio: Missouri doctor says no evidence to support Ivermectin can effectively treat COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A growing number of COVID-19 patients are taking a drug to treat parasites in livestock to try and beat the virus rather than getting vaccinated. Medical experts at the local and national levels say this is a dangerous idea, including in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph.

Dr. Scott Folk, Mosaic Life Care’s Director of Infectious Diseases, says medical experts have found no evidence to support the idea that ivermectin can effectively treat COVID.

Ivermectin has been FDA approved for human use in very specific cases, like headlice or parasitic worms.

Animal Ivermectin has a higher volume of the active ingredient, leading to adverse effects in humans, like vomiting, hives, seizures, or even death.

