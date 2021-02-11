Audio: Missouri discusses plan to meet social and emotional needs of K-12 students

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri is working to develop a statewide plan to help meet the social and emotional needs that K-12 public school students are struggling with. At a Missouri Board of Education meeting, member Kim Bailey says the coronavirus pandemic has intensified these problems. Bailey, a licensed mental health and trauma specialist, says the plan would build upon social-emotional learning standards put into place in 2015.

Bailey suggests reconvening a workgroup to come up with recommendations on an overall plan.

Westbrooks-Hodge says she fully supports the plan but emphasizes that these needs have existed for many years, especially among poor and marginalized students.

Photo courtesy Missouri News Service

