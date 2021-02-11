Audio: Missouri discusses plan to meet social and emotional needs of K-12 students

State News February 11, 2021 KTTN News
Child sitting on window sill (Children)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Missouri is working to develop a statewide plan to help meet the social and emotional needs that K-12 public school students are struggling with. At a Missouri Board of Education meeting, member Kim Bailey says the coronavirus pandemic has intensified these problems. Bailey, a licensed mental health and trauma specialist, says the plan would build upon social-emotional learning standards put into place in 2015.

 

 

Bailey suggests reconvening a workgroup to come up with recommendations on an overall plan.

At a Missouri Board of Education meeting, member Kim Bailey says the COVID-19 era has aggravated these problems and work needs to be done to identify the gaps. Bailey, from western Missouri’s Raymore, is a licensed mental health and trauma specialist.

 

 

Westbrooks-Hodge says she fully supports the plan but emphasizes that these needs have existed for many years, especially among poor and marginalized students. 

Photo courtesy Missouri News Service

Post Views: 7
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com