Audio: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says there’s a four-day backlog of COVID cases

Missouri’s health director says there’s a four-day backlog of about seven-thousand COVID-19 tests waiting to get entered into a reporting system. State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams says they’re working as quickly as possible:

Dr. Williams tells Capitol reporters that DHSS is training others to do that job. He also emphasizes that DHSS’s rule is to report positives within an hour. Dr. Williams says he’s insisted on that. Missouri now has 31,290 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to DHSS. That’s an increase of about 800 from Thursday.

