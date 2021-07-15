Audio: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issues COVID-19 hotspot advisory

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A COVID-19 surge has prompted the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to issue a hot spot advisory.

This hotspot advisory list the southwest Missouri counties of Greene, Jasper, McDonald, Newton, Barry counties, and the City of Joplin area.

There is an increase in cases and COVID patients in the hospital. The Delta variant has been identified in many of these cases and is believed to be contributing to the increase. The variant is targeting unvaccinated people. State data show the population who have initiated vaccination in these counties and in Joplin range from 18-percent to 50-percent

