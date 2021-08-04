Audio: Missouri Department of Conservation’s first-ever canine unit reports for duty

State News August 4, 2021August 4, 2021 KTTN News
Cpl Lamb and Cpl Don Cleaver
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Missouri has a new unit of four-legged officers with badges who are in the field protecting the state’s wildlife, fish, and forest land. The Missouri Department of Conservation has launched a unit made up of five handlers and canines.

Agent Alan Lamb and his partner, a Pointer named Tex, patrol southeast Missouri’s Madison County. He says evidence found by the canines is admissible in court.

 

 

Lamb and his partner, a Pointer named Tex, patrol southeast Missouri’s Madison County. He is one of five canine handlers in the new unit.

 

 

The Conservation Department says studies have shown one well-trained dog can save enforcement staff about 800 man-hours per year.

 

Missouri Department of Conservation canines and handlers
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s new canines pose with their handlers. The dogs, which officially joined the department on May 21, will help conservation officers locate people and track evidence. They can also be trained to sniff out invasive species. (Photo courtesy Cpl. Vince Crawford with Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Post Views: 20
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.