Audio: Missouri Department of Conservation’s first-ever canine unit reports for duty

Missouri has a new unit of four-legged officers with badges who are in the field protecting the state’s wildlife, fish, and forest land. The Missouri Department of Conservation has launched a unit made up of five handlers and canines.

Agent Alan Lamb and his partner, a Pointer named Tex, patrol southeast Missouri’s Madison County. He says evidence found by the canines is admissible in court.

The Conservation Department says studies have shown one well-trained dog can save enforcement staff about 800 man-hours per year.

