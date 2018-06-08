Audio: Missouri Democrats think Tuesday’s special election made a major statement

(Missourinet) – Missouri Democrats scored a major victory this week in a special state Senate election. The party’s Lauren Arthur won the race by almost 20 points after a Republican carried the district by 22 points in 2016.

Missouri Republican Party Executive Director Sam Cooper thinks the outcome was the result of voting trends in the district as well as the date of the election which typically brings a light turnout.

The election took place in the 17th state Senate district which incorporates part of Kansas City and the northern suburbs of Clay County.

