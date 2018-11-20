Audio: Missouri Democratic party looking to regroup after poor midterm showing

The Democratic Party in Missouri is trying to regroup after disappointing midterm election results. Among other things, state Auditor Nicole Galloway won a relatively close contest against a troubled Republican opponent. University of Missouri-Columbia Political Scientist Peverill Squire thinks the result indicates a statewide voter tilt toward Republican candidates.

Democratic strategist Jack Cardetti worked for the party in 2004 when Republican Matt Blunt won the governor’s race at age 33 and GOP U.S. Senator Kit Bond won re-election to a fourth term while the sitting Senator was Republican Jim Talent.

Republican Saundra McDowell was saddled with personal debt, was accused of exaggerating her role in the attorney general and had her residency called into question. Cardetti thinks the political environment will swing back in the Democrats’ favor at some point in the future.