Audio: Missouri Day Marching Festival the top band-related event this weekend in north Missouri

While Trenton has the Missouri Day Marching Festival, there are as many as nine band-related events coming up Saturday, October 16, 2021, within 150 miles of Trenton, one of the events at Cameron.

Phil Ray is a spokesman for the local band committee who coordinate the Missouri Days Marching Festival:

Ray and the committee believe one of the reasons for the success of the Marching Festival in Trenton is the opportunity to do other things while visiting bands spend the day in Trenton:

Besides Phil Ray, other members of the marching band committee are Doctor NiCole Neal, Katie Kinney, Steve Maxey, Loretta Ray, Barb Spencer, and Brent Stevens. The committee is assisted by approximately 80 volunteers to make all the events possible.

Eight professional judges will be in Trenton Saturday for the Missouri Days marching festival. Band committee spokesman Phil Ray said each has gone through training and met other qualifications of the Central States Judges Association:

Parade route judges will be located on Main Street at North Grand River Baptist bookstore; at the corner of 9th and Main, and along 9th Street in the parking lot of Cross Chiropractic. Other judges will handle the indoor auxiliary and percussion competitions as well as the outdoor field shows:

Biographies on each of the visiting judges can be viewed on the Missouri Days Marching Festival website.

