Audio: Missouri Day Festival to have shortened run this year due to COVID-19

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a shortened version of the Missouri Day Festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be in the Rock Barn area on the evening of October 16th from 4 to 8 o’clock and October 17th from 9 to 7 o’clock.

Chamber President Debbie Carman said the original plan was to hold Missouri Day all day both days. No Sunday activities were planned this year because Sunday attendance numbers were down the last few years.

Some vendors have backed out this year, and Carman respects their decision. Other vendors are moving forward, and new vendors are also expected.

This year’s Missouri Day Festival will actually begin with an opening ceremony at the First Baptist Church on the evening of October 15th. Carman also hopes to hold a baby show Friday evening and have a pumpkin decorating room Saturday. There will also be window and yard decorating contests.

She notes the Rotary-sponsored parade and marching festival are planning to go forward, but a final decision on if those activities will be held has yet to be determined. A committee is working to follow health guidelines.

Hand washing and hand sanitizing stations are to be available.

This year’s theme is “Missouri Day Western Style.”

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is taking vendor applications for October 16th and 17th. Carman notes booth costs have been reduced due to the shortened hours. Contact the chamber office for more information at 660-359-4324 or visit the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

