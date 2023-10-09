Audio: Missouri Day Festival parade accepting entries for October 21 event

Entries are being accepted for the Missouri Day Festival parade, scheduled for the morning of Saturday, October 21. The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. from Main Street and Crowder Road with the theme “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers.” Participants are encouraged to decorate their entries in line with the theme.

The Trenton Rotary Club sponsors the Missouri Day parade for the 25th consecutive year.

Kristi Harris, speaking on KTTN’s Open Line, elaborated on the online procedure to submit an entry for the parade:

Steve Taylor can be reached at 660-654-0069. There’s no charge for general entries. However, entries by political candidates or those with a political theme will be charged $25. Entries will be organized, and position numbers will be assigned by the middle of next week.

In commemoration of the Trenton Rotary Club’s 100-year history, the service club will serve as the grand marshal for the Missouri Day Festival parade on October 21.

The parade, starting at Main Street and Crowder Road at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, will follow the regular route: south on Main to 9th, then east on 9th Street, ending at Bulldog Avenue. High school marching bands will leave the parade route at Normal Street and head to the high school for other band festival events.

Brian Upton, a representative from the Trenton Rotary Club and a member of the parade committee, commented:

Entries for the October 21 parade can be made directly at this link, or more information on the parade may be obtained on the Trenton Rotary Club Facebook page. This form features a QR code, which can be scanned using a mobile device, like a cell phone. Organizers hope to receive all entries by Wednesday, October 18.