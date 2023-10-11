Audio: Missouri Day Festival activities abound from October 20 to 22

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The festival will start on October 19 with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper and Opening Ceremonies at the First Baptist Church.

The soup supper will be in the church basement from 5 to 7 p.m. It is a fundraiser for the ministerial alliance’s Good Samaritan Fund.

Chamber President Debbie Carman was a recent guest on KTTN’s Open Line:

The Opening Ceremonies will be in the First Baptist Church sanctuary on October 19 at 7 p.m. Barb Cox will be the master of ceremonies, and Chris Hoffman will speak.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners in the Missouri Day Festival yard, window, and coloring contests.

Carman said businesses and residences can enter the Southern Bank-sponsored yard decorating contest. First place will win $50, and second place will receive $25.

Painted and classic decorations can be used for the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri-sponsored window decorating contest. First place will win $100, and second place will receive $50.

Coloring contest entry forms were provided to schools. Tractor Supply gift cards will be awarded with $15 for first place, $10 for second, and $5 for third.

Call the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324 to enter the yard and window contests or to get a coloring contest entry form. The deadline for the yard and window contests is October 16 at 5 p.m. The deadline for the coloring contest is October 12 at 4 p.m.

The Missouri Day Festival Opening Ceremonies on October 19 will conclude with a Trenton High School choir performance.

Other festival activities will be held from October 20 to 22.