Audio: Missouri couple takes in seven kids seeking permanent homes

A west-central Missouri mother says her kids didn’t have to go down the block and find a friend to play with. Shonette Koebel of La Monte tells Missourinet she and her husband have four biological children and have adopted seven others.

Koebel says she adopted two children from the Ukraine after learning the country transfers some special needs children to mental institutions and leaves them there.

Koebel says her husband, who works in law enforcement, often sees unadopted kids on the other side and says kids without parents deserve much more.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month and Koebel is encouraging Missourians to foster or adopt.