A southwest Missouri couple is donating about 19,000 pounds of hay to help Nebraska farmers who have had their livestock feed wiped out by massive flooding. Don and Jonee Davis of Wheaton say helping others is the right thing to do.

They are encouraging other Missouri farmers to donate hay and hope to have three semi loads full of hay. Dustin Colvard of Colvard Trucking in nearby Marshfield is hauling the hay to Nebraska.