Audio: Missouri could soon wipe out the debt it owes to counties for housing inmates

Missouri could soon wipe out the debt it owes to counties for housing inmates. State House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says the House has passed a 34-point-one billion-dollar state operating budget that would get Missouri completely out of debt in county jail reimbursements.

Missouri could be the only state in the nation that pays counties and the city of St. Louis for a portion of a defendant’s entire local jail stay if the individual ends up going to state prison.

The plan would also designate 3.6 billion dollars in state aid to K-12 public schools and 96 million dollars to cover school bus transportation costs. It heads to the Senate.

(Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash)

