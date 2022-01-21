Audio: Missouri could ban hospitals and long-term care centers from restricting visitors

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri could ban hospitals and long-term care centers from restricting visitors, including during an emergency. A state House committee is reviewing the bill sponsored by State Representative Brian Seitz, a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Branson.

State Representative Ashley Aune, a Democrat from Kansas City, says medical professionals should be making the health care decisions and this bill takes away that control from private businesses. COVID-19 outbreaks in some nursing homes claimed the lives of some residents, especially before the vaccination rollout. A state House committee is considering the legislation.

Bill sponsor, State Representative Brian Seitz of Branson, says mental health is as important as physical health and patients should have the right to decide if they want visitors.

