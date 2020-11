Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri’s construction industry is busy, and getting busier, but companies don’t have enough skilled employees. Contractors and the state are now reaching out to veterans to join their ranks.

Len Toenjes represents hundreds of contractors with Missouri AGC.

Toenjes says salaries in construction are well above the median in Missouri. A new grant of half a million dollars from the Wake Foundation will help contractors hire MORE veterans.

