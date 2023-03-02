Audio: Missouri considers ban on teaching sexual orientation and gender identity

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools could be banned from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. State Representative Ann Kelley, a Republican from Lamar, is sponsoring a bill being considered by a House committee.

During a hearing, Representative Phil Christofanelli, an openly gay member and fellow Republican, asked Kelley which sexual orientations should be banned.

“We all have a moral compass and my moral compass is compared with Bible. Lady, I believe during your testimony, you said that you didn’t want teachers’ personal beliefs entering the classroom. But it seemed a lot like your personal belief, you would like to enter all Missouri classrooms. You can believe something without and without and without putting that onto somebody by the way you behave.”

