Audio: Missouri congresswoman wants $2,000 monthly coronavirus payments for Americans

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush wants Congress to give Americans monthly checks of $2,000 until the pandemic is over with. Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, says the payments should be retroactive – from the beginning of the pandemic. During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, she says she wants people to get back on their feet.

Republicans are not expected to jump on this bandwagon and maybe not even the Biden administration. The president’s plan calls for a one-time $1,400 stimulus payment.

Bush explained her position during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

