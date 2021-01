Reddit Share Pin Share 58 Shares

Newly-elected Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush wants President Trump and some of his GOP allies removed from office.

Congresswoman Bush says Trump and some Republican members inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol by working to overturn election results must be expelled from Congress. She tells MSNBC the “coup attempt in Washington is white supremacy in action.”

Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, says she is introducing a resolution to call for their expulsion.

Cori Bush photo courtesy Wikipedia

Related