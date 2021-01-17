Audio: Missouri Congressman wants financial companies to stop serving U.S. Capitol rioters

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver wants banks and other financial services companies to stop processing transactions for rioters and organizations who were part of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, has written to a trade group called the Electronic Transaction Association to request that its member institutions freeze such activity. The letter says several groups documented as participants in the Capitol attack use intermediary organizations with “questionable terms of service” to do their business with mainstream companies. He’s also calling on the institutions to suspend services to anyone raising funds off the January 6 events.

Cleaver serves on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and is chairman of its subcommittee on national security.

Photo courtesy Wikipedia

