Audio: Missouri Congressman thinks shutdown could last for several weeks

Luetkemeyer says the legal immigration system should be fixed.

Congress is expected to get back to work about funding the federal government. East-central Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer thinks the shutdown could last several more weeks.

President Trump and many Democrats are butting heads about border security funding – leading to the federal government shutdown. He says the main issues that should be addressed is funding for the IRS and border patrol.