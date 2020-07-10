Audio: Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says CARES Act has helped rural hospitals in northern Missouri

A congressman who represents northern Missouri says the federal CARES Act has helped rural hospitals in his district. Tarkio Congressman Sam Graves voted for the bipartisan legislation this spring, which included 75-billion dollars for personal protective equipment for health care employees.

Graves who represents 36 counties across northern Missouri, says there is a lot of frustration from residents in his district because COVID-19 has changed their lives. Graves’ district includes Bethany, St. Joseph, and Monroe City.

Graves says reopening our country is the only sustainable path forward. He also says hospitals in his district have been helped by the CARES Act’s paycheck protection program. The Small Business Administration’s PPP is a forgivable loan that’s aimed at keeping employees on the payroll, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Graves’ district includes St. Joseph, Chillicothe, and Hannibal.

