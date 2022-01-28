Audio: Missouri Congressman Long says 2020 election was rigged; Blunt still disagrees

State News January 28, 2022 KTTN News
Mo Congressman Billy Long - Photo courtesy Wikipedia
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

YouTube has removed a U.S. Senate campaign ad of Missouri Congressman Billy Long inaccurately claiming that President Biden “stole” the 2020 presidential election. The Kansas City Star reports the online video company contends the ad violates the site’s community guidelines.

During a stop Thursday in southwest Missouri’s Springfield, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt reaffirmed his position on the election.

 

 

Long is among several other Republicans running for Blunt’s office, including Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former Governor Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey. Democrats running include former state Senator Scott Sifton and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce.

(Mo Congressman Billy Long – Photo courtesy Wikipedia)

Post Views: 105
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.