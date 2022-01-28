Audio: Missouri Congressman Long says 2020 election was rigged; Blunt still disagrees

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

YouTube has removed a U.S. Senate campaign ad of Missouri Congressman Billy Long inaccurately claiming that President Biden “stole” the 2020 presidential election. The Kansas City Star reports the online video company contends the ad violates the site’s community guidelines.

During a stop Thursday in southwest Missouri’s Springfield, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt reaffirmed his position on the election.

Long is among several other Republicans running for Blunt’s office, including Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former Governor Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey. Democrats running include former state Senator Scott Sifton and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce.

(Mo Congressman Billy Long – Photo courtesy Wikipedia)

