The U.S. House has voted today to impeach President Trump for the second time. House Democrats have led the effort after Trump urged rally supporters last week to march to the U.S. Capitol and “pressure” lawmakers to object to the election certification process.

On the House floor today, southeast Missouri Republican Congressman Jason Smith, a steadfast Trump ally who objected to certifying election results last week, says impeaching the president is reckless.

Kansas City Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, who co-sponsored the articles of impeachment, says Trump must be held accountable for inciting a domestic terror attack on America’s government.

Congressman Smith, the GOP Conference Secretary, says impeachment would fuel more hate and fire.

At least five House Republicans have said they would vote for impeachment, none of those are from Missouri.

