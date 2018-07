(Missourinet) – West-central Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is proposing to let VA hospitals recruit and hire doctors during their residency. She tells Missourinet doctor offices and hospitals practice such recruitment measures.

Hartzler, whose district includes Columbia, goes on to say she thinks failing to recruit doctors during the residency period has contributed to a shortage of VA doctors nationwide. The VA reports more than 30,000 vacant positions.

