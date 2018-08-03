Audio: Missouri Congress members in rural district back Trump’s tariffs to differing degrees

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s Republican Congressional members that represent rural areas have remained supportive of President Trump’s tariffs, despite some of the tough economic conditions they’ve brought.

Southwestern Missouri GOP House member Billy Long says businesses in his district are still behind President Trump and are hopeful trade conditions will improve.

Long says farmers are especially receptive to a wait and see approach to the President’s strategy.

Northern Missouri Republican Congressman Sam Graves is cautiously optimistic that Trump’s tactics will work out well in the end. Southern Missouri Congressman Jason Smith remains an enthusiastic supporter of the President.

