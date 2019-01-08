Audio: Missouri Congress members back or oppose President Trump’s border wall demand to end shutdown on party lines

Missouri Congress members are sharply divided along party lines over support for President Trump’s demand for a border wall to end a government shutdown. Republican Representative Vicky Hartzler says she was against a bill passed by a voice vote in the GOP controlled Senate in December to temporarily fund the government without wall funding.

Hartzler says there was irony in Democratic opposition to the wall now, noting Democrats supported the expansion of fencing in 2013.

President Trump has announced he’ll make a national TV appearance Tuesday to discuss what he calls the crisis at the border. Missouri Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says there’s no crisis at the border with massive numbers of immigrants trying to illegally enter the country.

Cleaver says his Republican colleagues continue to back up the President because they would be politically damaged by challenging him.

Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler says the President could use the Army Corps of Engineers to undertake the action but advises against it.

Hartzler is vigorously backing the President’s demand for a border wall to end the shutdown. Missouri Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the wall is unnecessary because apprehensions of illegal entrants at the border are at historic lows.

Missouri Republican Representative Vicky Hartzler says huge quantities of illegal drugs are pouring into the country at the border along with 2,000 illegal immigrants a day.

