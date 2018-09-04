Audio: Missouri college and pro football fans warned to watch out for sketchy online football merchandise deals

(Missourinet) – The NFL season is approaching, and football fans looking for the latest and greatest Chiefs merchandise should be careful. Susan Buck with the Better Business Bureau warns consumers not to get gear from unreliable online retailers.

Websites offering deals on football merchandise may be too good to be true and Buck says some telltale signs can reveal a scam or counterfeit company.

Buck says to check the website’s contact information. Poor spelling and grammar are indications that the website is too good to be true.