Audio: Missouri Capitol could get another facelift, this time inside the building

The Missouri Capitol could be in for another facelift – this time inside the building.

During a House committee hearing Monday, administrators told lawmakers the plan would cost an estimated $535 million to repair and expand the interior of the building.

Under the design, the building would get an extra 100, 000 square feet of space for lawmakers. The plans would remove parking in the basement and replace the Senate’s parking area with additional spaces for the Governor’s Office and the general public. It would also ditch the House offices’ use of mezzanines on lower floors. The old design is not accessible to all members of the public.

