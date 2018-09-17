Audio: Missouri candidates for state auditor, Nicole Galloway, Saundra McDowell take center stage in debate

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s top candidates running for state auditor have squared off in a debate-style forum and are clashing over their records. Todd Sauter reports from the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights.

Democratic incumbent Nicole Galloway wasted no time going after Republican challenger Saundra McDowell.

“She’s so financially compromised, she might be willing to accept dark money in exchange for looking the other way in audits. She’s not qualified to be state auditor, and I would be hesitant to hire her as an entry-level auditor in my office given her issues.”

To which, McDowell fired back:

“She claims to be a watchdog over our state, but there’s been fraud going on in several counties where she was supposed to be doing an audit there. It went four to five years without an audit and then fraud occurred. If she’s not a watchdog then she’s just a dog, and I will be a bulldog for this state.”

Candidates made statements and answered questions from representatives of four Missouri news outlets. Voters will decide on November 6th. Reporting from Maryland Heights, Todd Sauter, Missourinet St. Louis.

Democratic incumbent Nicole Galloway pointed to her accomplishments while in office.

Republican challenger Saundra McDowell focused on her military background and her work as an investigator in the Attorney General’s office.

The event also included Constitution Party candidate Jacob Luetkemeyer, Libertarian Sean O’Toole and Green Party candidate Don Fitz.

(Photo Credit: Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio)