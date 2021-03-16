Audio: Missouri businesses ready for tourism industry to make a full comeback

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri businesses are ready for the state’s tourism industry to get back to normal. Since the early days of the coronavirus, conventions, sporting events, weddings, festivals, and other major events have taken a hit all over the state. In northeast Missouri, Hannibal business owner Fred Smith says the pandemic altered his antiques and home décor store quite a bit. He says he hopes to see a boost when annual events make a comeback.

Smith says annual events like those drive up his store revenue, or even doubles it. Carlos Zamora of St. Louis got some fresh air and visited northeast Missouri’s Hannibal.

Missouri’s live music scene, conventions, and hotels have all been hurt by the pandemic.

