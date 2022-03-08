Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing for changes to the state’s Sunshine Law.

A measure sponsored by Senator Andrew Koenig of Manchester would shield public records identifying any student under age 18, details about government security measures, and contact information of Missourians who sign up for government communications and public utility bills.

Other bills narrow the definitions of “public” business, public meetings, and public records, and cut down on the types of documents that can be accessed. The legislation also calls for the person who requests public records to be liable for attorney fees that go into reviewing the materials.

