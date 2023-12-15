Audio: Missouri bill would let terminally ill patients seek medically assisted suicide

State News December 15, 2023 Anthony Morabith
(Missourinet) – Could terminally ill Missouri patients access medically assisted suicide? 

 

 

A pre-filed Missouri House bill proposes allowing terminally ill patients to end their lives through medically assisted suicide. Named the ‘Marilyn Teitelbaum Death with Dignity Act,’ this bill honors a St. Louis woman who sought end-of-life care out of state after suffering from ALS. Democratic State Representative Ian Mackey of St. Louis sponsors the bill. Previous “right to die” proposals have failed in the Missouri Legislature.

The bill requires a physician to determine a patient’s competence through consultations and a written request for self-administered medication. Additionally, the patient must be a Missouri resident.

Anthony Morabith

