Audio: Missouri bill would create grant program to incentivize K-12 learning based on mastery of skills

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri’s current K-12 education system goes by chronological age and time in class. State Representative Doug Richey, a Republican from western Missouri’s Excelsior Springs, wants to award grants to eligible school districts to provide competency-based learning. This type of learning is based on students showing that they have learned the knowledge they are expected to before moving to the next level in their education.

During a hearing Monday on the measure, no one spoke in opposition to the bill.

Stacy Preiss, representing an education nonprofit called Aligned, says the organization supports the bill that would award grants to eligible school districts to provide competency-based learning.

A Missouri House committee is considering the bill that would also launch a task force to study and develop competency-based education programs in public schools. During a hearing Monday on the measure, no one spoke in opposition to the bill.

Related