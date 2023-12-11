Audio: Missouri bill threatens murder charges for abortions

State News December 11, 2023December 11, 2023 Marshall Griffin
Murder Charge News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

(Missourinet) – Women in Missouri Could Face Murder Charges for Abortions Under Proposed Bill.

 

 

The proposed “Abolition of Abortion in Missouri Act,” sponsored by Republican legislators Bob Titus in the House and Mike Moon in the Senate, aims to extend criminal and civil protections to the unborn. This bill seeks to repeal state law provisions that “permit willful prenatal homicide or assault.” It would permit the use of duress as a legal defense for women charged with murder for undergoing an abortion and exempt abortions performed to save a woman’s life.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year, which overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to regulate abortion independently, Missouri banned almost all abortions within the state. However, several proposed constitutional amendments in Missouri aim to legalize abortions once again.

Post Views: 246
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Marshall Griffin

https://www.missourinet.com/

Marshall says his former job as State Capitol Reporter for St. Louis Public Radio has taught him the most. He had to learn first-hand about everything involved in how an idea becomes a bill and, in the end, a new law – and how to communicate that process to the listening audience.