Audio: Missouri bill aims to protect people who try to help hazing victims

(Missourinet) – A southwest Missouri lawmaker wants to protect people who try to help a victim of hazing. State Representative Travis Smith, of Dora, is proposing a bill that would shield from criminal prosecution anyone who calls 911 to report a person in need of medical help, or who remains at the scene to help until first responders arrive.

After some college students in Missouri and around the country have been the victims of hazing, Smith thinks his bill could help to protect Missouri students. He says since hazing is a felony, people are afraid to call 911 for help.

Nearly a dozen fraternity members at Mizzou are facing criminal trials after a freshman fraternity pledge nearly died in 2021 and was left blind and in a wheelchair. Daniel Santulli was reportedly forced to drink an excessive amount of alcohol.

