Audio: Missouri being sued over Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots to count

The state of Missouri is being sued over its deadline for Election Day mail-in ballots to count.

Four plaintiffs are challenging the constitutionality of Missouri’s law requiring mailed-in ballots to be received by election authorities by 7 p.m. on election night in order to count. They say the law “makes it more difficult — and sometimes, outright impossible” for voters to cast ballots.

Due to the coronavirus, the state Legislature passed and the governor signed a bill into law allowing any Missouri voter to cast a ballot by mail without an excuse. In Kansas City Thursday, Governor Parson said Missouri has had two safe elections so far this year and is confident November will be the same way.

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares