Audio: Missouri author, Laura Ingalls Wilder, has name stripped from award over racial characterizations

(Missourinet) – A legendary author from southwest Missouri had her name stripped from a major children’s book award Saturday. Laura Ingalls Wilder, who lived in Mansfield for more than sixty years, is the author of the famous Little House on the Prairie novels.

The Mansfield Library Center’s Nancee Dahms-Stinson says Wilder’s books still fly off the shelves.

The American Library Association says it took the step because of racist portrayals of black people and Native Americans in her books. John Cosby, a business owner Wilder’s hometown of Mansfield, disagrees with the move.

Mansfield Library Center’s Nancee Dahms-Stinson doesn’t think Wilder’s contribution to children’s literature is being overlooked.

