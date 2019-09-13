Audio: Missouri Attorney General Schmitt to release clergy abuse report on Friday

Missouri’s attorney general will release a long-anticipated report today (Friday) in St. Louis, regarding allegations of clergy abuse statewide within the Roman Catholic Church.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has called a press conference for today at the old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. His report will include all four Missouri dioceses the Archdiocese of St. Louis, the Diocese of Jefferson City, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. The Attorney General’s office told Missourinet in September 2018 that all four had agreed to independent reviews conducted by the attorney general’s office.

