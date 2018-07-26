Audio: Missouri Attorney General Hawley subpoenas Google again for potential violations of antitrust laws

State News July 26, 2018July 26, 2018 KTTN News
Josh Hawley

(Missourinet) –Â Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawleyâ€™s office has served a new investigative subpoena on tech giant Google for possibly violating state antitrust laws.

Brian Hauswirth with the Missourinet files this report.

 

 

Hawleyâ€™s subpoena involves allegations that the company took improper steps to enhance its market power. The legal move follows the European Commission fining Google 5.1-billion dollars last week for related conduct in the European Union.

The commission has found that Google improperly required mobile manufacturers to pre-install Googleâ€™s search application and browser as a condition to access many Android applications. It also says Google offered certain financial incentives to manufacturers in exchange for declining to pre-install competing search applications. The panel says Google did other things aimed at strengthening the tech companyâ€™s power in the markets.

In November, the Attorney Generalâ€™s Office launched an investigation into Googleâ€™s business practices.

