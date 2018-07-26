Audio: Missouri Attorney General Hawley subpoenas Google again for potential violations of antitrust laws

(Missourinet) –Â Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawleyâ€™s office has served a new investigative subpoena on tech giant Google for possibly violating state antitrust laws.

Brian Hauswirth with the Missourinet files this report.

Hawleyâ€™s subpoena involves allegations that the company took improper steps to enhance its market power. The legal move follows the European Commission fining Google 5.1-billion dollars last week for related conduct in the European Union.

The commission has found that Google improperly required mobile manufacturers to pre-install Googleâ€™s search application and browser as a condition to access many Android applications. It also says Google offered certain financial incentives to manufacturers in exchange for declining to pre-install competing search applications. The panel says Google did other things aimed at strengthening the tech companyâ€™s power in the markets.

In November, the Attorney Generalâ€™s Office launched an investigation into Googleâ€™s business practices.

