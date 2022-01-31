Audio: Missing child found in Missouri wearing dog collar, man accused of rape and other crimes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Chesterfield, Missouri man is facing a slew of child rape charges after a 15-year-child was found with a dog collar strapped around her neck that the prosecutor says 38-year-old John Low put on her.

The 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Manhattan, Kansas.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the man was traced after the Kansas child went missing on January 24th. Authorities say Low told the child to wipe her phone, do a factory reset and leave it behind before taking her to his house in Missouri. That’s where law enforcement say they found the child with the collar on and heard her story of rape and abuse. Police also say they found multiple “sex toys, restraining devices, and infant toys.”

Low was charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and child molestation. He is also facing federal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Low is being held without bond.

(Photo courtesy St. Louis County Jail)

