(Missourinet) – Mizzou sports fans can expect additional congestion when a traffic ramp closes for good next month in Columbia. Missouri Transportation Department engineer Mike Schupp says closing the business loop ramp where Interstate-70 and Highway-63 meet will be safer for drivers in the eastbound lanes of the interstate there.

When the ramp closes, the new Conley Road extension to the Business Loop will open.

